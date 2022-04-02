Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $35.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Conagra has lagged the industry in the past six months. Management cut its adjusted operating margin view due to increased cost of goods sold inflation, when it posted second-quarter fiscal 2022 results. Greater-than-expected cost of goods sold inflation, high transitionary supply-chain expenses were some factors that hurt the adjusted gross margin in the second quarter. Though Conagra is taking necessary pricing and saving actions, the effect of these initiatives is likely to aid margins in the second half of fiscal 2022. Nonetheless, the top line increased year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate during the quarter. The company saw solid organic sales, which gained on better price/mix. Constant focus on innovation, as well as e-commerce investments are also working well for Conagra, which raised its organic net sales view for 2022.”

CAG has been the subject of several other reports. Consumer Edge lowered Conagra Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $34.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $39.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.43. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.79.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 5.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.2% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 30,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 21.1% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

