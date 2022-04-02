Comstock Metals (CVE:CSL) Trading Up 15.8%

Comstock Metals Ltd. (CVE:CSL – Get Rating) was up 15.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 99,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 163% from the average daily volume of 37,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.22 million and a PE ratio of -4.78.

Get Comstock Metals alerts:

About Comstock Metals (CVE:CSL)

Comstock Metals Ltd., a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. It primarily explores gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Preview SW gold project comprises 853 hectares located in the La Ronge district of Saskatchewan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.