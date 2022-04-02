comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of comScore from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th.

SCOR stock opened at $2.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.29. comScore has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $5.25. The stock has a market cap of $263.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.21.

comScore ( NASDAQ:SCOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. comScore had a negative net margin of 13.89% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that comScore will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William Paul Livek bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $534,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCOR. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in comScore by 144.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in comScore in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in comScore in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in comScore in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in comScore in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 67.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

