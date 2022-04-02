Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Short Interest Update

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 357,100 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the February 28th total of 272,100 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 95,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

In other news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James Patrick Murphy sold 1,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $35,316.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,459 shares of company stock worth $230,745 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,378,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,703,000 after buying an additional 66,026 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,922,000 after purchasing an additional 170,638 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 581,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,048,000 after purchasing an additional 39,790 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 503,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,862,000 after purchasing an additional 53,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 282.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 379,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,117,000 after purchasing an additional 280,267 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

NASDAQ CPSI opened at $35.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.88. The company has a market cap of $516.16 million, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.65. Computer Programs and Systems has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $37.62.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.04 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

