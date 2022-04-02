CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have commented on CMPUY. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets raised CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CMPUY traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405 shares, compared to its average volume of 151. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.52. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $53.37 and a 1-year high of $85.00.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

