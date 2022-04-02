Comparing Waterdrop (WDH) and Its Peers

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) is one of 36 publicly-traded companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Waterdrop to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Waterdrop alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for Waterdrop and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waterdrop 0 1 3 0 2.75 Waterdrop Competitors 268 1130 1236 48 2.40

Waterdrop currently has a consensus target price of $8.17, suggesting a potential upside of 437.28%. As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 23.19%. Given Waterdrop’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Waterdrop is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Waterdrop shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.9% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.5% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Waterdrop and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waterdrop -49.04% -68.93% -28.31% Waterdrop Competitors 2.12% 13.89% 2.82%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Waterdrop and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Waterdrop $503.08 million -$247.01 million -1.27 Waterdrop Competitors $9.41 billion $813.98 million 31.18

Waterdrop’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Waterdrop. Waterdrop is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Waterdrop peers beat Waterdrop on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Waterdrop (Get Rating)

Waterdrop Inc. provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Waterdrop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterdrop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.