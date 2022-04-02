Comparing Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) & Web Blockchain Media (OTCMKTS:WEBB)

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) and Web Blockchain Media (OTCMKTS:WEBB – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.0% of Tufin Software Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Web Blockchain Media shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Web Blockchain Media shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Tufin Software Technologies has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Web Blockchain Media has a beta of -0.19, indicating that its stock price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tufin Software Technologies and Web Blockchain Media’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tufin Software Technologies $110.95 million 2.94 -$36.93 million ($1.00) -8.88 Web Blockchain Media N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Web Blockchain Media has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tufin Software Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Tufin Software Technologies and Web Blockchain Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tufin Software Technologies -33.28% -62.67% -24.35% Web Blockchain Media N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Tufin Software Technologies and Web Blockchain Media, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tufin Software Technologies 0 5 2 0 2.29 Web Blockchain Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tufin Software Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $12.17, indicating a potential upside of 37.01%.

About Tufin Software Technologies (Get Rating)

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments. Its products include SecureTrack, SecureChange, SecureApp, Orca and Iris. The company was founded by Ruvi Kitov and Reuven Harrison in 2005 and is headquartered in Ramat Gan, Israel.

About Web Blockchain Media (Get Rating)

Web Blockchain Media, Inc. engages in asset acquisition and development to produce long-term cash flow and favorable returns for stakeholders. It currently builds out channels, reality television productions, online videos, and scripted television around the rapidly expanding crypto and blockchain universe. The company was founded by Steve Slome and Lee Zuckerman on March 22, 1994 and is headquartered in Studio City, CA.

