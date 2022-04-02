Comparing Oscar Health (OSCR) & Its Rivals

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) is one of 13 public companies in the “Hospital & medical service plans” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Oscar Health to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.2% of Oscar Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of shares of all “Hospital & medical service plans” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of shares of all “Hospital & medical service plans” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for Oscar Health and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oscar Health 1 2 2 0 2.20 Oscar Health Competitors 108 1135 2308 50 2.64

Oscar Health currently has a consensus price target of $11.70, indicating a potential upside of 15.38%. As a group, “Hospital & medical service plans” companies have a potential upside of 5.00%. Given Oscar Health’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Oscar Health is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Oscar Health and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oscar Health -31.11% -35.39% -16.59% Oscar Health Competitors -5.34% -3.70% -4.00%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oscar Health and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oscar Health $1.84 billion -$572.61 million -3.07 Oscar Health Competitors $71.33 billion $2.57 billion 4.93

Oscar Health’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Oscar Health. Oscar Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Oscar Health peers beat Oscar Health on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

Oscar Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oscar Health, Inc. provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients. It also provides reinsurance products. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc. and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc. in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

