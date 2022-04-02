Comparing BoxScore Brands (OTCMKTS:BOXS) & Beachbody (NYSE:BODY)

BoxScore Brands (OTCMKTS:BOXS – Get Rating) and Beachbody (NYSE:BODY – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BoxScore Brands and Beachbody’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BoxScore Brands $80,000.00 88.68 -$3.93 million N/A N/A Beachbody $873.65 million 0.75 -$228.38 million N/A N/A

BoxScore Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beachbody.

Profitability

This table compares BoxScore Brands and Beachbody’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BoxScore Brands N/A N/A -6,846.11% Beachbody N/A -40.77% -22.16%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.8% of Beachbody shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BoxScore Brands and Beachbody, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BoxScore Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Beachbody 1 3 1 0 2.00

Beachbody has a consensus target price of 6.45, suggesting a potential upside of 205.69%. Given Beachbody’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Beachbody is more favorable than BoxScore Brands.

Volatility and Risk

BoxScore Brands has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beachbody has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Beachbody beats BoxScore Brands on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

BoxScore Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

BoxScore Brands, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of self-serve electronic kiosks. It also distributes a novelty ice cream product, Mini Melts, through a network of vending kiosks and small merchandiser freezers. The company was founded by Raymond J. Meyers on March 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

Beachbody Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Beachbody Company, Inc. operates as a health and wellness platform that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs. It operates in two segments, Beachbody and Other. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Openfit, a digital streaming platform that provides digital fitness and wellness resource. It also offers nutritional products, such as Shakeology, a once-a-day premium nutrition shake; Beachbody Performance supplements comprising pre-workout Energize, Hydrate, post-workout Recover, and protein supplement Recharge products; BEACHBARs low sugar, snack bars; and connected fitness equipment that include bikes and accessories. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 2.5 million digital and 0.3 million nutritional subscriptions. The Beachbody Company, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

