Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CVLT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

NASDAQ:CVLT traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.91. The stock had a trading volume of 179,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,381. Commvault Systems has a twelve month low of $59.01 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.87, a PEG ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.75.

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Commvault Systems had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 9,000 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $603,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 15,079 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $973,651.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,025 shares of company stock worth $2,025,213 over the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 31.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the third quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the third quarter worth $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

