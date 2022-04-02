Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives cut its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Comerica were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Comerica by 1.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,331,000 after purchasing an additional 14,887 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Comerica by 14.1% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 105,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,484,000 after acquiring an additional 12,998 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Comerica by 21.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,152,000 after acquiring an additional 24,892 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its position in shares of Comerica by 76.3% during the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 5,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $90.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.37. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $63.07 and a 1 year high of $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Comerica in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

