Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Receives $70.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.67.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,725,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 899,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,611,000 after buying an additional 500,868 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the third quarter worth approximately $11,324,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 61.3% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 484,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,409,000 after acquiring an additional 183,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 725,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,549,000 after acquiring an additional 168,462 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ CMCO traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $42.07. 118,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,073. Columbus McKinnon has a fifty-two week low of $41.01 and a fifty-two week high of $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.15.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.16 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Columbus McKinnon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

