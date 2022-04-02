Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Financial Inc. operates as an investment holding company. It offers consumer and commercial products which includes online and mobile banking, lending facilities, title, investment and wealth management services. Columbia Financial Inc.is headquartered in New Jersey, Unites States. “

Separately, Piper Sandler raised Columbia Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

NASDAQ:CLBK opened at $21.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.57 and its 200 day moving average is $20.18. Columbia Financial has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $22.71.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $67.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.20 million. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 29.79%. Equities analysts predict that Columbia Financial will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Allyson Katz Schlesinger purchased 2,344 shares of Columbia Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.36 per share, for a total transaction of $50,067.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ostenbridge Paul Van purchased 2,350 shares of Columbia Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $50,055.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 334.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.88% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

