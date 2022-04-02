Color Platform (CLR) Price Hits $0.0025 on Exchanges

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 46.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $347,333.06 and approximately $1.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 49.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Color Platform coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,603.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $379.95 or 0.00815270 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.64 or 0.00209500 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005466 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00023281 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

