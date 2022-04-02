Coldstack One Day Trading Volume Hits $219,656.00 (CLS)

Coldstack (CLS) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Coldstack coin can currently be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00001437 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Coldstack has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Coldstack has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $219,656.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00047699 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,422.69 or 0.07360389 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,423.05 or 0.99831351 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00055724 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Coldstack

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Coldstack Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coldstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coldstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

