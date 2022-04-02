Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CHRS. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coherus BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.40.
Shares of Coherus BioSciences stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.85. The company had a trading volume of 901,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,252. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.28. The stock has a market cap of $992.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Coherus BioSciences has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $19.32.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 71.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 146,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 61,246 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 3.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 0.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 131,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 41.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 103,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 49.4% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.
