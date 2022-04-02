Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CHRS. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coherus BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Shares of Coherus BioSciences stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.85. The company had a trading volume of 901,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,252. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.28. The stock has a market cap of $992.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Coherus BioSciences has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $19.32.

Coherus BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CHRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 87.92% and a negative return on equity of 224.13%. The business had revenue of $73.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 71.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 146,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 61,246 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 3.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 0.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 131,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 41.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 103,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 49.4% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.