Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (LDP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on May 31st

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of LDP opened at $23.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.39. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $21.26 and a twelve month high of $27.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 4.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,144,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,344,000 after buying an additional 46,285 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $599,000.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund uses derivatives like interest rate swaps to make its investments.

