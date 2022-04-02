Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Wedbush lowered shares of Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $36.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.72.

CGNT traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $11.19. The company had a trading volume of 350,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,494. The firm has a market cap of $738.47 million and a P/E ratio of 373.00. Cognyte Software has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $28.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.54.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGNT. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the third quarter worth about $66,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

