Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CCEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from €61.00 ($67.03) to €60.00 ($65.93) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Oddo Bhf raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.85 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. ING Group started coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.05 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.84.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $49.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.03. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $63.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.