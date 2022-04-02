Coats Group (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) Trading Up 15.8%

Shares of Coats Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF – Get Rating) were up 15.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Coats Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.92.

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides apparel and footwear, and accessories threads for sport/athleisure, denim, women wear, menswear, children's wear, leather wear, workwear, footwear, and intimates and underwear under Epic, Dual Duty, Seamsoft, Nylbond, Gral, Gramax, Astra, Sylko, Knit, EcoVerde, Eloflex, and Drybond brands; zips, trims, and crafting's for use in zips, interlinings, reflective tapes, and crafting products under Opti, Signal, and Connect brands; and software solutions that enables supply chain productivity gains and enhances supply and facilitating compliance under Coats Digital, FastReactPlan, VisionPLM, GSDCost, Intellocut, and Intellobuy.

