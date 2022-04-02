CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. CNX Resources posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CNX Resources.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.39 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.63.

CNX opened at $21.02 on Wednesday. CNX Resources has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $21.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.02.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,106,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,209,000 after purchasing an additional 19,916 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 42,477 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 298,478 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 415,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 15,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

