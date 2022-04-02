CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:CCNE opened at $26.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.65 and a 200-day moving average of $26.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. CNB Financial has a twelve month low of $22.08 and a twelve month high of $28.59.

CNB Financial ( NASDAQ:CCNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $50.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.60 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 15.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that CNB Financial will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CNB Financial news, Director Joel E. Peterson purchased 4,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $116,235.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael D. Peduzzi purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.41 per share, with a total value of $66,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,555 shares of company stock valued at $196,236 in the last 90 days. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in CNB Financial by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CNB Financial by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in CNB Financial by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in CNB Financial during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in CNB Financial by 97,220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.95% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

