CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target Raised to $78.00 at Argus

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Argus from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CMS. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.67.

NYSE:CMS traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,672,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,400. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $57.92 and a 1-year high of $71.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.24.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. CMS Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.48%.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $430,972.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,116,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in CMS Energy by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 191,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,446,000 after acquiring an additional 33,696 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,291,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,710,283,000 after buying an additional 1,029,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

