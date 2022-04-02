CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.77.

NASDAQ:CME traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $239.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,906,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,580. CME Group has a 1-year low of $185.79 and a 1-year high of $256.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $86.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.70.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CME Group will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.30, for a total value of $175,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total value of $3,294,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,650 shares of company stock worth $7,814,564. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $750,203,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in CME Group by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,188,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,013,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,636 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in CME Group by 88,050.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,458,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,347 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,372,495,000 after purchasing an additional 951,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,941,308,000 after purchasing an additional 880,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

