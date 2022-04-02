CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.77.
NASDAQ:CME traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $239.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,906,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,580. CME Group has a 1-year low of $185.79 and a 1-year high of $256.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $86.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.70.
In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.30, for a total value of $175,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total value of $3,294,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,650 shares of company stock worth $7,814,564. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $750,203,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in CME Group by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,188,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,013,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,636 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in CME Group by 88,050.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,458,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,347 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,372,495,000 after purchasing an additional 951,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,941,308,000 after purchasing an additional 880,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.
CME Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.
