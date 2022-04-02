CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,941,308,000 after acquiring an additional 880,410 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,372,495,000 after acquiring an additional 951,681 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,790,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,313,212,000 after acquiring an additional 164,311 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,208,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,699,000 after acquiring an additional 158,652 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,067,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,075,000 after purchasing an additional 59,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities cut shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.77.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $239.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.79 and a 12 month high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.70.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.72%.

In related news, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total value of $919,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $488,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,564. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CME Group (Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.