Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Receives $153.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $153.88.

NET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $212.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.35, for a total transaction of $1,293,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.21, for a total transaction of $2,544,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 518,590 shares of company stock valued at $53,856,213 over the last three months. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,639,000. 66.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NET traded up $3.80 on Friday, reaching $123.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,548,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,173,798. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $64.84 and a 52-week high of $221.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a PE ratio of -148.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

