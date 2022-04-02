Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CLX has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Clorox from $137.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $148.31.

Get Clorox alerts:

NYSE:CLX opened at $142.83 on Thursday. Clorox has a 1 year low of $127.02 and a 1 year high of $196.65. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.77, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.75 and a 200-day moving average of $160.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clorox will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Clorox by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,853,000 after acquiring an additional 917,080 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clorox (Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.