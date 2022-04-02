Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Short Interest Update

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the February 28th total of 1,320,000 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days.

In other Clarus news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $242,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 2,905.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Clarus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Clarus by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Clarus by 266.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Clarus by 274.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLAR opened at $23.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Clarus has a 1 year low of $17.02 and a 1 year high of $32.36. The stock has a market cap of $862.27 million, a P/E ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.44.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Clarus had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 6.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clarus will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.89%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CLAR shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Clarus in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clarus in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Clarus from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clarus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

About Clarus (Get Rating)

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

