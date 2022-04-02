Claris Advisors LLC MO Buys Shares of 9,092 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Claris Advisors LLC MO bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000. Pfizer makes up about 0.6% of Claris Advisors LLC MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $51.57. The company had a trading volume of 19,073,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,131,648. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.23. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.76 and a 12 month high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

