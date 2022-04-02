Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CIVB. Zacks Investment Research raised Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of Civista Bancshares stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $24.38. 30,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,954. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Civista Bancshares has a twelve month low of $21.40 and a twelve month high of $25.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.23.

Civista Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CIVB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $30.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Allen R. Nickles sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $120,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIVB. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 11,953 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 17,144 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 529,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

