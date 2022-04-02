Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the cloud computing company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CTXS. Barclays decreased their target price on Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup lowered Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.57.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Shares of CTXS traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.49. 817,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,715,074. Citrix Systems has a 52-week low of $78.07 and a 52-week high of $144.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.77 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Citrix Systems ( NASDAQ:CTXS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.43. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $850.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 514 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.