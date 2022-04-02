Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Position Raised by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 127,413 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 143.9% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 63.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 244.8% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.66. 17,463,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,508,986. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The company has a market capitalization of $231.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.86%.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.63.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

