Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 194,168 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,091 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 0.9% of Simmons Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $12,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 244.8% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Erste Group raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $33,537.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.66. 16,686,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,508,986. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.44 and a 200-day moving average of $56.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.86%.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

