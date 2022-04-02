Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Stock Position Decreased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,897 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $4,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CNK. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Cinemark in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cinemark in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Cinemark by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Cinemark by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Cinemark from $15.40 to $13.60 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Cinemark from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.70.

CNK stock opened at $17.14 on Friday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $25.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.19. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 27.99% and a negative return on equity of 107.64%. The business had revenue of $666.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 578.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

