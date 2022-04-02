CIBC Cuts BBTV (TSE:BBTV) Price Target to C$9.00

BBTV (TSE:BBTV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of BBTV from C$18.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BBTV currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.50.

TSE:BBTV opened at C$2.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.78. BBTV has a 52-week low of C$1.92 and a 52-week high of C$10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of C$78.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

