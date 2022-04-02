Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Shares Down 2.9%

Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYYGet Rating)’s share price dropped 2.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.55 and last traded at $24.67. Approximately 995 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.26.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0701 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.

Chorus Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHRYY)

Chorus Limited provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services over copper and fiber networks for residential and business customers; and very high-speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company also provides colocation services.

