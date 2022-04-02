Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Shares Down 2.9%

Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.55 and last traded at $24.67. Approximately 995 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.26.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0701 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.

Chorus Limited provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services over copper and fiber networks for residential and business customers; and very high-speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company also provides colocation services.

