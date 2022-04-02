ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.22. 9,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,286. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a fifty-two week low of $28.19 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.36.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter.
About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (Get Rating)
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (IMOS)
