ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.22. 9,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,286. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a fifty-two week low of $28.19 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.36.

Get ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMOS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,743,000. Institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (Get Rating)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.