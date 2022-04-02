China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 67,797 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 753,716 shares.The stock last traded at $7.69 and had previously closed at $7.73.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Life Insurance in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.
The firm has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.48.
About China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC)
China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Life Insurance (LFC)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.