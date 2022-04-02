China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 67,797 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 753,716 shares.The stock last traded at $7.69 and had previously closed at $7.73.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Life Insurance in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get China Life Insurance alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in China Life Insurance by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,250,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545,769 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in China Life Insurance by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,095,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after purchasing an additional 174,629 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in China Life Insurance by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 832,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after purchasing an additional 112,577 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in China Life Insurance by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 819,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 105,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in China Life Insurance by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 564,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 295,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

About China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC)

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.