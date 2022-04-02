China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Upgraded by HSBC to Hold

HSBC upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

CEA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised China Eastern Airlines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on China Eastern Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised China Eastern Airlines from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered China Eastern Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered China Eastern Airlines from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of CEA traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.10. 12,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,266. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.19. China Eastern Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $24.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.03 and its 200 day moving average is $19.04.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Eastern Airlines stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited ( NYSE:CEA Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

