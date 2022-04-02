Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $54.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.11.

Shares of CSSE traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.49. 2,972,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,411. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.67. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $47.72. The stock has a market cap of $188.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 212.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. 40.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

