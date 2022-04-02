Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $54.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.11.
Shares of CSSE traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.49. 2,972,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,411. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.67. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $47.72. The stock has a market cap of $188.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.59.
About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (Get Rating)
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.