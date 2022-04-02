Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) PT Lowered to $60.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Chewy from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Chewy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Chewy from $92.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chewy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.55.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $40.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2,046.50 and a beta of 0.52. Chewy has a 52-week low of $35.59 and a 52-week high of $97.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.75.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chewy will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,872,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at $2,194,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Chewy by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

