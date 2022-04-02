Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.52

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.52 and traded as high as C$8.15. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund shares last traded at C$8.03, with a volume of 205,301 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHE.UN. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$8.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 316.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.53. The stock has a market cap of C$837.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

