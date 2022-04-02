Chase (NYSE:CCF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chase (NYSE:CCF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of Chase stock opened at $87.61 on Thursday. Chase has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $122.90.
Chase Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chase (CCF)
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.