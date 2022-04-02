Charter Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Charter Trust Co. reduced its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded down $6.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $226.71. 1,124,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,870. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $170.82 and a 1 year high of $241.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.10 and a 200-day moving average of $219.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.97.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.09. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer raised Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.75.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $1,449,264.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,031 shares of company stock worth $6,416,873 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

