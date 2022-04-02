Charter Trust Co. Sells 143 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Charter Trust Co. lowered its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 720.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.09.

In other Lockheed Martin news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LMT stock traded up $4.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $445.98. 1,174,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,548,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $118.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.80. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $417.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $373.12.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

