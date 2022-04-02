Charter Trust Co. Has $571,000 Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Charter Trust Co. cut its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 72.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 69.4% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.04. 2,540,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,008,834. The firm has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.22. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.76.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CARR. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Carrier Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. OTR Global raised shares of Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

