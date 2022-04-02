Charter Trust Co. Has $443,000 Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Charter Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,713 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,362,916 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $298,874,000 after buying an additional 74,013 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $496,034,000 after buying an additional 583,900 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in FedEx by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 37,096 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 28,391 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $10.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $221.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,435,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,329. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.45. The company has a market capitalization of $57.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.03 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 15.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.55.

FedEx Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.