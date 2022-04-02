Charter Trust Co. Buys New Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Charter Trust Co. bought a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 816 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Decatur Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth approximately $1,469,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Autodesk by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 370,378 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $104,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,146 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in Autodesk by 28.1% in the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 400,133 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $114,106,000 after purchasing an additional 87,692 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 530.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 130,995 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,834,000 after purchasing an additional 110,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 9.0% during the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 11,439 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADSK traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,329,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,688. The company has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a PE ratio of 95.53 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $220.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.75. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.29 and a twelve month high of $344.39.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,940. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Europe dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.85.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

