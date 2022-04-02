Charter Trust Co. Acquires New Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Charter Trust Co. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 169.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GWW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $510.55.

Shares of NYSE GWW traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $517.55. The stock had a trading volume of 255,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,984. The business’s 50 day moving average is $488.60 and its 200-day moving average is $475.88. The company has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.25. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $391.16 and a 52 week high of $527.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.66%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

