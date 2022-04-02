Chainge (CHNG) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $591,389.00

Chainge (CHNG) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Chainge has a market cap of $7.22 million and approximately $591,389.00 worth of Chainge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainge coin can now be bought for about $0.0656 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Chainge has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00049644 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,483.95 or 0.07504421 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,406.87 or 0.99960244 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00046517 BTC.

Chainge Coin Profile

Chainge’s total supply is 110,046,435 coins. Chainge’s official Twitter account is @FinanceChainge

